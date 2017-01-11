Deputy City Administrator to retire June 30
After 18 years with the City of Lewiston, Deputy City Administrator Phil Nadeau has announced his impending retirement, effective June 30. Following a total of 23 years in public administration, Nadeau recently submitted his letter of resignation and shared the news with municipal employees. He looks forward to spending more time with his family.
