Burton E. Ludwig Jr.
Burton E. "Sonny" Ludwig Jr., 80, died peacefully with his family by his side Jan. 9, 2017, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Sonny was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Washington to Burton Earl Ludwig Sr. and Veda Brooks Ludwig.
