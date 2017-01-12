Attorney Benjamin Gideon appointed to Professional Ethics Commission
Benjamin Gideon of Freeport, a lawyer at the Berman & Simmons law firm, has been appointed to the Professional Ethics Commission of the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar. Gideon's four-year term on the commission began Jan. 1, and continues through 2020.
