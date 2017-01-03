An Iconic Moment in Muhammad Ali's Career May Have Been Nothing but a Lie
Whether or not Sonny Liston took a dive in either of his two fights against Muhammad Ali has been debated ever since The Big Bear decided to throw in the towel at the start of round seven of their first bout. It was such a hot topic, that even FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover had an ongoing obsession with uncovering the truth.
