VoXX offers Music for the New Year

Midcoast choral ensemble VoXX: Voice of Twenty opens its annual Music for the New Year concert series Saturday, Jan. 7, in Belfast; concerts to follow take place in Rockport, Lewiston and Newcastle. The theme of this winter's program - O Great Mystery - revolves around the Missa "O Magnum Mysterium" by TomA s Luis de Victoria , which the group will sing in its entirety.

