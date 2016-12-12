Snowstorm makes messy morning commute...

Snowstorm makes messy morning commute for Maine

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Sun Journal

Updated 7:21 a.m.: Lewiston and Auburn canceled classes and state offices delayed opening as Maine braced for Monday's snowstorm. Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn will open at 11 a.m. Franklin County Superior Court in Farmington and Oxford County Superior Court in South Paris will open at noon.

