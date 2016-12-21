NTI Gives to Camp Sunshine and the Ce...

NTI Gives to Camp Sunshine and the Center for Grieving Children

Wednesday Dec 7

Northeast Technical Institute continues its charitable giving by making donations today to Camp Sunshine and another to the Center for Grieving Children. NTI President Jim Liponis , presents a donation of $10,000 to Michael Smith of Camp Sunshine A $10,000 donation was given to Camp Sunshine.

