LYAC helps "Lewiston Remembers Its Musical Eras"
The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council met its goals on Saturday, December 3 when it brought generations of Lewiston residents together, added to Lewiston's arts and cultural scene, and creatively took a trip down memory lane to revisit Lewiston's musical life from 1920 to the present. The evening kicked off with a PAL HOP video followed by a slideshow with facts about Lewiston then and now.
