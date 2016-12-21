LYAC helps "Lewiston Remembers Its Mu...

LYAC helps "Lewiston Remembers Its Musical Eras"

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Twin City Times

The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council met its goals on Saturday, December 3 when it brought generations of Lewiston residents together, added to Lewiston's arts and cultural scene, and creatively took a trip down memory lane to revisit Lewiston's musical life from 1920 to the present. The evening kicked off with a PAL HOP video followed by a slideshow with facts about Lewiston then and now.

