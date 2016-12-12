LPD officer to address Rotary Club

LPD officer to address Rotary Club

Thursday Dec 29

The guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club on Thursday, January 5, from noon to 1 p.m. will be Officer Joseph Philippon of the Lewiston Police Department. The meeting will take place at the Ramada Inn of Lewiston.

