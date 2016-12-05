Lewiston has new clout as Legislature gets to work
When a newly elected Legislature gathers for its first session Wednesday, Lewiston lawmakers will be right in the thick of it. Two of the city's Democratic lawmakers - state Sen. Nate Libby and state Rep. Jared Golden - are among the dozen members chosen by their colleagues to lead them through what may prove to be another tumultuous session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC