Lewiston has new clout as Legislature...

Lewiston has new clout as Legislature gets to work

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Sun Journal

When a newly elected Legislature gathers for its first session Wednesday, Lewiston lawmakers will be right in the thick of it. Two of the city's Democratic lawmakers - state Sen. Nate Libby and state Rep. Jared Golden - are among the dozen members chosen by their colleagues to lead them through what may prove to be another tumultuous session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
News Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14) Feb '16 seanronan 3
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,103

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC