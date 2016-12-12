Lewiston Firefighters help spread Christmas cheer
Pictured here are Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald and representatives of the Lewiston Fire Department, Hope Haven Gospel Mission, the Salvation Army, and Dollar General. With the assistance of their partners in giving, the Lewiston Firefighters Association recently presented a donation of over $3,000 in toys and financial support to Hope Haven Gospel Mission and the Salvation Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC