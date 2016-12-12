Lewiston Firefighters help spread Chr...

Lewiston Firefighters help spread Christmas cheer

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Twin City Times

Pictured here are Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald and representatives of the Lewiston Fire Department, Hope Haven Gospel Mission, the Salvation Army, and Dollar General. With the assistance of their partners in giving, the Lewiston Firefighters Association recently presented a donation of over $3,000 in toys and financial support to Hope Haven Gospel Mission and the Salvation Army.

