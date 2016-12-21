Legislature may restrict marijuana ed...

Legislature may restrict marijuana edibles when it takes up referendum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Sun Journal

Among the first items of business when legislators return next month will be a couple of quick fixes to the recreational marijuana measure approved by voters in November. House Speaker Sara Gideon said Wednesday that two changes are "front and center" to correct problems some have identified with the legalization referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
News Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14) Feb '16 seanronan 3
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Androscoggin County was issued at December 29 at 3:07AM EST

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC