January Programs for Job Seekers at the Lewiston CareerCenter
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 21, 2016 Contact: Mary LaFontaine, Lewiston CareerCenter, 207-753-9094 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 207-621-5009 LEWISTON – The Lewiston CareerCenter continues its workshop programs for job seekers and those considering training to upgrade their skills and increase their employability. "Mainers looking for a new or better job should connect with their local Maine CareerCenter," said Governor Paul R. LePage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC