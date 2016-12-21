Bold Riley Headlines Concerts for a C...

Bold Riley Headlines Concerts for a Cause

Tuesday Dec 20

Concerts for a Cause, the brand new concert series at Auburn's First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist is proud to be hosting Bold Riley, a local folk group known across southern Maine for its soaring vocal harmonies and diverse instrumentation. The concert, to be held at the church on the corner of Pleasant, Elm, and Spring Streets at 7:30PM on Friday, January 6, 2017, will be raising funds to help the church promote more community-related activities, such as Concerts for a Cause, as well as for the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society .

