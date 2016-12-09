Auburn police search for gunman who shot 2 men Friday morning
Updated 12:59 p.m.: AUBURN - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people Friday morning on Bowdoin Street. At about 2:20 a.m., a suspect fired a gun during an altercation at DeWayne Williams' home at 241 Bowdoin St., according to a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jason Moen.
