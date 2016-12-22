12.22.16: Asian American Mobility & Overheard: Space Edition
California newspapers once wrote that Chinese immigrants had "most of the vices and few of the virtues of the African". Until 1940, Asian Americans earned less than whites...and less than black Americans too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC