Police identify man found shot to death in Naples home

Maine State Police have identified the man found shot dead Sunday inside a mobile home as Richard Diekema, 55, of Naples. Diekema owned the trailer on Songo School Road where Norman Strobel, 59, shot Diekema and then was killed early Sunday morning after exchanging gunfire with deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

