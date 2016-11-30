Maine man, 65, sentenced to 14A1 2 years for armed bank robberies
A 65-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 14A1 2 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in robbing two southern Maine banks in 2015. Neil West Sr. of Portland was found guilty in July by a jury on one count each of armed bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery, the U.S. attorney's office said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC