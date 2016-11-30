Maine man, 65, sentenced to 14A1 2 ye...

Maine man, 65, sentenced to 14A1 2 years for armed bank robberies

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A 65-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 14A1 2 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in robbing two southern Maine banks in 2015. Neil West Sr. of Portland was found guilty in July by a jury on one count each of armed bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery, the U.S. attorney's office said in a press release.

