Landowner settles lawsuit with hunter who shot him on Halloween
A lawsuit over a hunting incident on Halloween four years ago in Somerset County was settled Nov. 21 for an undisclosed amount. Kerry Hebert and his wife, Jennifer Hebert, of Starks in April 2014 sued Robert Pond of Hartland in Somerset County Superior Court for negligence over his accidental shooting of Kerry Hebert, according to the complaint.
