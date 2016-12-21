Guernsey's auction Neil Leifer Photography Collection

Neil Leifer has achieved that rare distinction of global recognition in his field with the vibrant visual world of sports contained within his photographic oeuvre. On December 2nd and 3rd, Guernsey's will present Leifer's personal collection of his own photographic prints and a broad array of noteworthy prints he has received over his lifetime from other highly regarded photographers from all genres of photography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoboken411.