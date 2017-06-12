Rogers Toyota PASS Program to donate ...

Rogers Toyota PASS Program to donate over 100 new bikes and helmets Wednesday night in Lewiston

11 hrs ago Read more: Clearwater Tribune

Wednesday, June 14, Rogers Toyota of Lewiston will donate 100+ new bikes and new helmets to area students through the PASS Program . The PASS program partners with multiple schools in the area to reward students a free bike and helmet in exchange for achieving perfect attendance during the school year.

