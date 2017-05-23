Women trailing salmon on horseback raise migration awareness
Lewiston, Idaho a Three women navigating a 900-mile horseback ride to raise awareness about migrating salmon have faced flooded paths, busy highways and an escaped horse. During on stop in mid-May, they tackled a barrage of questions from a highly curious group of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|May 12
|Nez Perce County ...
|50
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|Gloria Bobertz
|747
|Footsie at a library
|Apr '17
|Chris
|1
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Grmstrs
|5
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC