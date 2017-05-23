Women trailing salmon on horseback ra...

Women trailing salmon on horseback raise migration awareness

Saturday May 20 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Lewiston, Idaho a Three women navigating a 900-mile horseback ride to raise awareness about migrating salmon have faced flooded paths, busy highways and an escaped horse. During on stop in mid-May, they tackled a barrage of questions from a highly curious group of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston.

