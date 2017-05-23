Water resource investigations continu...

Water resource investigations continue on Lewiston and the Palouse aquifers - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST

Two water supply inquiries - one at Lewiston and the other on the Palouse - are starting to bring into focus the functioning of local aquifers and how any problems might be mitigated. At Lewiston, the Idaho Department of Water Resources recently approved phase two of a study intended to determine how the deep-water aquifer south and east of town is supplied and whether it is sustainable.

