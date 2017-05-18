Rep. RaAol Labrador, people do die from lack of insurance
Perhaps Rep. RaAol Labrador should have had better information before he took the position that "nobody dies" from a lack of healthcare coverage . According to a recent Time article, a member of the audience at the recent town hall at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho confronted Labrador with the comment, "You are mandating people on Medicaid accept dying.
