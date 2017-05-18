Rep. RaAol Labrador, people do die fr...

Rep. RaAol Labrador, people do die from lack of insurance

Wednesday May 10

Perhaps Rep. RaAol Labrador should have had better information before he took the position that "nobody dies" from a lack of healthcare coverage . According to a recent Time article, a member of the audience at the recent town hall at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho confronted Labrador with the comment, "You are mandating people on Medicaid accept dying.

