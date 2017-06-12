More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

After a week of clutch performances in the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament, the next stage awaits William Carey. The Crusaders are in Lewiston, Idaho this week in preparation for their first NAIA World Series appearance since 1978.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09) May '17 Nez Perce County ... 50
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) Apr '17 Gloria Bobertz 747
Footsie at a library Apr '17 Chris 1
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Mar '17 Grmstrs 5
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC