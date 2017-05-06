kristine_phillips

kristine_phillips

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Washington Post

Rep. RaAol R. Labrador defended the GOP health care bill at a town hall in southern Idaho on May 5. A conservative Republican congressman from Idaho is drawing criticism for his response to a town-hall attendee's concerns about how his party's health-care bill would affect Medicaid recipients. "That line is so indefensible," said Rep. RaAol Labrador, a member of the influential House Freedom Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) Apr 28 Gloria Bobertz 747
Footsie at a library Apr '17 Chris 1
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Mar '17 Grmstrs 5
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC