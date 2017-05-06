kristine_phillips
Rep. RaAol R. Labrador defended the GOP health care bill at a town hall in southern Idaho on May 5. A conservative Republican congressman from Idaho is drawing criticism for his response to a town-hall attendee's concerns about how his party's health-care bill would affect Medicaid recipients. "That line is so indefensible," said Rep. RaAol Labrador, a member of the influential House Freedom Caucus.
