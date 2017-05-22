Hinch tours historic Monument Park
Astros manager A.J. Hinch has been inside both versions of Yankee Stadium many times, but Friday marked the first time he toured Monument Park in center field. Hinch snapped a photo of the plaque for former Yankees pitcher and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Sr. and planned to text it to him.
