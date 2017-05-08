GOP rep: 'Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare'
Rep. Raul Labrador drew intense jeers at a town hall Friday when he defended the GOP's ObamaCare repeal plan by claiming nobody dies due to lack of access to health care. One day after the House passed the American Health Care Act, Labrador faced off with constituents at a town hall at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, according to the Idaho Statesman .
