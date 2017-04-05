Steelhead forecast worst in decades
The Snake River and its tributaries will see one of the lowest returns of steelhead in decades, according to a preseason forecast compiled by regional fisheries managers. Alan Byrne of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston said about 59,700 steelhead will return above Lower Granite Dam this summer and fall.
