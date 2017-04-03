Poor run may spawn steelheading restr...

Poor run may spawn steelheading restrictions - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The forecast calling for a dismal return of B-run steelhead to Idaho this fall has fisheries managers up and down the Columbia and Snake rivers contemplating regulations designed to protect wild fish and make sure enough hatchery fish return to meet spawning needs. The small anticipated return leaves little wiggle room for harvest of the hatchery-bred fish and incidental mortality of the wild fish that anglers are not allowed to keep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Footsie at a library Sun Chris 1
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Mar 9 Grmstrs 5
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) Feb '17 Starlord 746
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC