Poor run may spawn steelheading restrictions - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST
The forecast calling for a dismal return of B-run steelhead to Idaho this fall has fisheries managers up and down the Columbia and Snake rivers contemplating regulations designed to protect wild fish and make sure enough hatchery fish return to meet spawning needs. The small anticipated return leaves little wiggle room for harvest of the hatchery-bred fish and incidental mortality of the wild fish that anglers are not allowed to keep.
