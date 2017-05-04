Missing Orofino teen dies after crash, the day after being found

Kristian B. Perez, 17, the Orofino teenager who went missing after prom on April 15 and was found in Orofino April 18, died after a vehicle crash in Nez Perce County Wednesday, April 19, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office . That afternoon, shortly after 2 p.m., Perez drove away, without permission, in his parents' 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to NPCSO.

