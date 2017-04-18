Man killed after crashing into light pole near Clearwater Casino
The crash happened just after midnight Saturday morning. Police responded to investigate the crash at mile marker 307.5, near the Clearwater Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Footsie at a library
|Apr 2
|Chris
|1
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Grmstrs
|5
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Starlord
|746
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC