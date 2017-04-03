Integrated line makes Howell's ammo packaging bulletproof
By adopting new state-of-the-art processes, Howell Munitions and Technology has grown from producing 400,000 rounds a day to more than two million in the past two years. The success of their brands, including Freedom Munitions and X-Treme Bullets, reflects their commitment to product quality and customer service that is unmatched in the shooting industry.
