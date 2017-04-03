Integrated line makes Howell's ammo p...

Integrated line makes Howell's ammo packaging bulletproof

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Packaging World

By adopting new state-of-the-art processes, Howell Munitions and Technology has grown from producing 400,000 rounds a day to more than two million in the past two years. The success of their brands, including Freedom Munitions and X-Treme Bullets, reflects their commitment to product quality and customer service that is unmatched in the shooting industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Footsie at a library Sun Chris 1
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Mar 9 Grmstrs 5
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) Feb '17 Starlord 746
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC