Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|Gloria Bobertz
|747
|Footsie at a library
|Apr '17
|Chris
|1
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Grmstrs
|5
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC