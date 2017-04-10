At last, shipping returns to normal o...

At last, shipping returns to normal on Columbia, Snake rivers

All navigation locks at dams from the lower Columbia River inland to Lewiston, Idaho, on the Snake River have returned to service. The final lock - at Little Goose Dam near Starbuck - returned to service at 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

