21-year-old Asotin man admits to shaking 3-month-old on several occasions
A 21-year-old Asotin man has been charged with Felony Injury of a Child after admitting to Lewiston detectives to shaking a 3-month-old child. Derrick Tietze told investigators he shook the infant on April 2, 2017, and other occasions, after becoming upset while babysitting the child.
