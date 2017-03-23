Wonkette mocks Raul's panicky staff
Congressman Raul Labrador and his Lewiston staff are catching guff for calling the cops on old folks seeking an audience: "We have yet another Profile in Congressional Courage Or The Exact Opposite Of That for you, courtesy of the staff in Idaho congressdoofus Raul Labrador's office in Lewiston, Idaho, who called the U.S. Capitol Police to complain of "threats" from a group of older constituents who have been petitioning for redress of grievance with malice aforethought."
