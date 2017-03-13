Two Lewiston men arrested with $14,000 worth of drugs
Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday after Lewiston Police detectives served a search warrant and found them in possession of nearly $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and $6,300 worth of heroin. Kyle Seidel, 31, of Lewiston, and Andrew Byers, 27, of Clarkston, were arrested around 5 p.m. by detectives at Seidel's home in the 3400 block of 8th St. Seidel was in possession of more than an ounce of heroin and nearly half a pound of meth.
