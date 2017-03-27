Shadow drug is suddenly highly visible

In the Lewiston Police Department evidence room, where refrigerators hum and moveable shelves bulge with items lost, stolen, or destined for courtroom trials, a series of packages labeled and sealed in various sizes tell of an increasing problem police won't take lightly. Varying from small, gram-weight baggies to fistful-sized sacks of several ounces, the packages contain heroin seized in drug busts in Lewiston over the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.