More
Ongoing concerns about the Department of Health and Welfare's licensing and certifying process sparked a request for an in-depth legislative study this summer. The request was submitted by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|Grmstrs
|5
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Starlord
|746
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC