Goodman Oil to Pay Fine Over Storage ...

Goodman Oil to Pay Fine Over Storage Tank Violations

Friday Mar 3

Goodman Oil Co. and Goodman Oil Co. of Lewiston will pay a $171,091 fine for a series of fuel storage tank violations at former gas stations across Idaho under a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice .

