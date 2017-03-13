Goodman Oil to Pay Fine Over Storage Tank Violations
Goodman Oil Co. and Goodman Oil Co. of Lewiston will pay a $171,091 fine for a series of fuel storage tank violations at former gas stations across Idaho under a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|Grmstrs
|5
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Starlord
|746
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC