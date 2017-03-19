Courts work to redirect troubled youth

In the smallest courtroom on the second floor of the Nez Perce County Courthouse Magistrate Victoria Olds makes the decisions that guide kids when others won't. One of her decisions on this day is that she will not order the mother of a seventh-grader to take an alcohol test every time she brings her son to the juvenile probation office in Lewiston, a drive of almost 30 miles round-trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.