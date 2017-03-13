Clarkston man arrested in DUI crash
On Saturday night, Lewiston police officers were dispatched to a rollover crash on Bryden Canyon Road. Initial reports indicated a man was trapped in his vehicle, When police arrived they found the man, later identified as Mark Poirier of Clarkston, outside the car along with his two dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|Grmstrs
|5
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Starlord
|746
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC