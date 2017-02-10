ID Council Says No to SAFER Grant

ID Council Says No to SAFER Grant

Feb. 11--The Clarkston City Council voted 3-1 Friday to forgo applying for a high-stakes grant to partially fund two firefighter positions. Going after the federal funding would send the wrong message to Lewiston and Asotin County fire chiefs who have spent months working with Clarkston on possibly consolidating emergency services, said Councilor Monika Beauchamp.

