Environmental groups seek to stop wolf killings in Idaho

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Lewiston, Idaho a Environmental groups are asking a judge to stop the federal Wildlife Service agency from killing wolves in Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the groups have filed a motion for summary judgment in their case, which argues the Wildlife Services has failed to follow the National Environmental Policy Act when killing dozens of wolves in Idaho's Lolo zone over the last six years.

