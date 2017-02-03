Charges against ex-spokesman for AG d...

Charges against ex-spokesman for AG dismissed

A Lewiston city prosecutor has dismissed charges against Todd Dvorak, the former communications director for Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Dvorak, of Boise, was cited for two misdemeanors, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept.

