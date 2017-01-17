Siberian bird detours to Lewiston in second-known U.S. appearance - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

People from several states packing binoculars and cameras have been flocking to clusters of Russian olive trees at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston for the past two weeks. They've come to watch, whisper, and marvel at a rare find for their birding life lists - a fairly easy-to-not-notice olive-colored bird with a brush of yellow under its wing and a distinctive blue tail.

