Siberian bird detours to Lewiston in second-known U.S. appearance - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST
People from several states packing binoculars and cameras have been flocking to clusters of Russian olive trees at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston for the past two weeks. They've come to watch, whisper, and marvel at a rare find for their birding life lists - a fairly easy-to-not-notice olive-colored bird with a brush of yellow under its wing and a distinctive blue tail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|Gloria Crow Bobertz
|744
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|2all
|4
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC