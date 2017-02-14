Megaload lawsuit betweeen Forest Serv...

Megaload lawsuit betweeen Forest Service, environmental groups settled - Fri, 27 Jan 2017 PST

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Environmental groups, the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service have agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit over huge "megaload" shipments. Shipments of the very large truck loads have been on hold along a 100-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston, Idaho and the Montana border.

