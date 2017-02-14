Megaload lawsuit betweeen Forest Service, environmental groups settled - Fri, 27 Jan 2017 PST
Environmental groups, the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service have agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit over huge "megaload" shipments. Shipments of the very large truck loads have been on hold along a 100-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston, Idaho and the Montana border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|MakTedd2002
|745
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|2all
|4
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC