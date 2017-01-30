Lake City girls upend Lewiston - Mon, 30 Jan 2017 PST
Nina Carlson tossed in 17 points and Lauren Rewers and Bridget Rieken scored 15 and 10, respectively, to power the Lake City Timberwolves girls to a 56-42 victory over the visiting Lewiston Bengals in 5A Inland Empire League play. Lewiston returns to Lake City in a 5A Region I opener on Friday.
