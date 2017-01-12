ID: Driver's Foot Slips, Sending His Pickup Into Transit Bus in Lewiston Orchards
Lewiston police and ambulance crews responded to a crash at approximately 3 p.m. in the Lewiston Orchards after a Dodge pickup failed to stop at an intersection and allegedly slammed into a transit bus heading east in a residential area. Police said Charles D. Schmidt, 50, was heading south on the 3200 block of Eighth Street, a block from McGhee Elementary school, when he came to an intersection on the snowy residential street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|Gloria Crow Bobertz
|744
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|2all
|4
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC