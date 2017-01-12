ID: Driver's Foot Slips, Sending His ...

ID: Driver's Foot Slips, Sending His Pickup Into Transit Bus in Lewiston Orchards

Lewiston police and ambulance crews responded to a crash at approximately 3 p.m. in the Lewiston Orchards after a Dodge pickup failed to stop at an intersection and allegedly slammed into a transit bus heading east in a residential area. Police said Charles D. Schmidt, 50, was heading south on the 3200 block of Eighth Street, a block from McGhee Elementary school, when he came to an intersection on the snowy residential street.

